Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame Andre Braugher passes away at 61

Renowned actor Andre Braugher, celebrated for his iconic roles as Detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street and Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has sadly passed away at the age of 61 on Monday, 11 December. The news was confirmed by his publicist on Monday following a brief illness.

Braugher’s distinguished career spanned decades, marked by a memorable portrayal of Detective Frank Pembleton in the NBC drama “Homicide: Life on the Street,” earning him an Emmy in 1998 for his tenacious and arrogant character. However, it was his deadpan and unforgettable performance as Captain Raymond Holt in the hit comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” that catapulted him to widespread fame. Over eight seasons alongside co-star Andy Samberg, Braugher’s depiction of the no-nonsense, Black, and gay precinct leader garnered two Critics Choice Awards and four Emmy nominations.

Born in 1962 in Chicago as the youngest of four siblings, Braugher’s journey in the world of entertainment began with a Stanford scholarship in theatre, followed by studies at the prestigious Juilliard School for drama. His impact extended to the big screen, with his first film role in 1989’s “Glory,” where he portrayed a Union soldier in one of the American Civil War’s earliest African American regiments. The film went on to earn three Oscars, including Best Supporting Actor for Braugher’s co-star Denzel Washington.