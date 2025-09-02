Canadian First Nations Actor Graham Greene Dies At 73

Graham Greene, the acclaimed Canadian First Nations actor known for his robust performances in film and television, has died at the age of 73. His manager confirmed he passed away peacefully of natural causes.

Greene was affiliated with the Oneida Nation and was raised on the Six Nations Reserve located in southern Ontario. Greene had various employments before acting including working as a draftsman, steelworker, and road crew for rock bands. During the 1970s, while residing in the United Kingdom, Greene’s initial acts in the theatre marked the beginning of his acting career, which later helped him achieve greater success in films.

His casting as Kicking Bird in 1990 Dances With Wolves, a Lakota medicine man, truly marked the start of his career. His work not only brought him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor but also enabled him to gain other important roles in movies.

Some of the notable films in which Greene acted include Thunderheart, Maverick, The Green Mile, Die Hard With a Vengeance, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, and Wind River. Greene became well-known for playing Indigenous characters in Hollywood films, infusing the role with nuance and dignity.

Over the years, Greene was recognized with multiple awards. He received the Earle Grey Award for Lifetime Achievement and was inducted into the Order of Canada in 2016 for his remarkable work in the arts.

Greene is survived by his wife, Hilary Blackmore. He has strongly championed Indigenous narratives through impactful performances.