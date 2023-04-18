A big and important update is coming in ladies and gentlemen.

As per the latest media reports in Times Now, a 27-year-old female casting director Aarti Mittal has been arrested by Dindoshi police for allegedly running a prostitution racket in Mumbai and supplying models to customers. The social service branch of Mumbai Police sent two dummy customers and rescued two models in the process who have been sent to rehab centre. Police revealed that the accused targetted models when she met them during various projects by offering them good money to get into prostitution.

