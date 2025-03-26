Celebrities Set the Red Carpet on Fire at TRENDS presents IWMBuzz.com’s Bengal’s Most Stylish – Season 2

The glamour quotient soared high as TRENDS presents Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards – Season 2 unfolded on March 23, 2025, at Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata. Following the massive success of its debut edition, the prestigious event once again celebrated Bengal’s finest trendsetters, honoring the most stylish icons from the entertainment industry.

TRENDS presents Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards Season 2 was powered by GREENPLY and ZEE 24 Ghanta, in association with Polycrol, with 92.7 BIG FM as the radio partner, Ei Samay as the print partner, Advise as the branding partner, and White Apple and Decalogue as support partners.

IWMBuzz Media Network’s initiative continued its legacy as Bengal’s first-ever style awards hosted by a media house, setting new benchmarks in the world of fashion and entertainment.

The red carpet witnessed an electrifying lineup of stars, each making a grand entrance in their most stunning ensembles.

Mimi Chakraborty, Nussrat Jahan, Soham Chakraborty, Raj Chakrabarty, Yash Daasguptaa, Vikram Chatterjee, Monami Ghosh, Ankush Hazra, Oindrila Sen, Abir Chatterjee, Koushani Mukherjee, Babul Supriyo, Prantika Das, Raja Chanda,Trina Saha, Neel Bhattacharya, Alexandra Taylor, Saurav Das, Susmita Chatterjee, Saheb Bhattacharya, Susmita Dey, Bonny Sengupta, Paayel Sarkar, Niranjan Mondal (Laughter Sane), Payal Tosyan, Paean Sarkar, Lahoma Bhattacharya, Abhisek Roy, Kaushik Ganguly, Gargee RoyChowdhury, Pew Roy, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Roopa Ganguly, Rituparna Sengupta, Sauraseni Maitra, and Anindya Chatterjee were among the many dazzling personalities who turned heads with their impeccable style.

An initiative by IWMBuzz Live, the second season of Bengal’s Most Stylish Awards truly cemented its place as the ultimate fashion and entertainment spectacle in Bengal.

Let’s take a look at some of the most unforgettable red carpet moments!