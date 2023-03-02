Young actress Swini Khara, who played the role of Sexy in Cheeni Kum, got engaged to her fiance Urvish Desai. The actress took to Instagram and shared photos from her engagement ceremony. For the occasion, Swini opted for a pink lehenga while Urvish wore an all-black ensemble.

In the first photo, Swini smiled as she got a kiss on her cheek from Urvish. The next picture featured the couple looking at each other at sunset. In one of the photos, Urvish looked fondly at Swini who stood in front of her. The duo looked at each other in another photo. In another set of pictures, the duo danced with each other and exchanged rings. She captioned her photos, “I’d marry you with paper rings #SwiniGotHerVish.”

Reacting to the post, actor Avika Gor commented, “Congratulations.” “Congrats,” added Navika Kotia. Filmmaker Jyoti Kapur Das sent her love, “Omg wowwwww God bless!” A fan wrote, “My heart is so fullll congratulations.” Another person wrote, “Omg wowwwww God bless!” “OMG! Congratulations girl!! Hope your life ahead is full of joy and happiness! Hope your life remains as beautiful as you are!” a comment read.