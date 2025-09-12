Chinese Actor and Singer Yu Menglong Passes Away at 37 in Beijing

His management team confirmed the tragic news, releasing a statement that also clarified that authorities have ruled out foul play.

Official Statement From His Agency

Yu Menglong’s agency issued a heartbreaking note to fans and the public, expressing deep grief over the sudden loss. “With unbearable sorrow, we announce that our beloved Menglong fell to his death on September 11. Police have ruled out any criminality. We hope he rests in peace, and his loved ones remain strong,” the statement read.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 5 am on September 11. A now-deleted social media post by a local journalist claimed that Yu fell from the fifth floor of a residential building, with the impact leading to his instant death.

Early Career and Rise to Fame

Yu Menglong entered the limelight in 2007 when he appeared on the reality talent program My Show, My Style. His official acting debut came in 2011 with the short film The Little Prince.

Over the years, he became a recognized face in Chinese dramas, appearing in hit series such as Go Princess Go, Love Game in Eastern Fantasy, Feud, and the highly popular fantasy romance Eternal Love. His ability to portray diverse roles earned him praise from critics and fans.

A Multi-Talented Artist

In addition to his acting career, Yu Menglong also pursued music. Over the years, he released several singles and projects, showcasing his versatility as an artist. His dual career made him a well-loved figure among audiences.

Fans and Industry in Shock

News of Yu Menglong’s passing quickly spread across social media, with fans and colleagues expressing disbelief and grief. Tributes have been pouring in, remembering him not only for his talent but also for his warm personality.

At just 37, Yu Menglong’s sudden departure leaves behind a void in Chinese entertainment—one that fans say will be difficult to fill.