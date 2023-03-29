Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan have spoken in the past about working with sisters Karisma and Kareena.

Chitrangda Singh is the first Bollywood female actor to have worked with two generations of actors from the same family, father Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara Khan , and that too as co-stars with both in Pavan Kirpalani’s Gaslight.

Talking about this, Chitrangda Singh said,“It’s so strange that she (Sara Ali Khan) was doing her first film at that time when Saif Ali Khan and I were shooting for a film and now I am working with her. I messaged Saif saying how wonderful his daughter is and how happy I was to work with her. She is lovely and has great energy on set. I had a great time working with both of them.”