ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Clash Of The Titans, With A Difference

It is for the first time that that two big Hollywood films Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie , are clashing at the Indian box office.

Author: Subhash K Jha
22 Jul,2023 13:50:45
Clash Of The Titans, With A Difference 836177

It is for the first time that that two big Hollywood films Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie , are clashing at the Indian boxoffice.

Friday morning’s verdict on the two films is very positive to positive. Oppenheimer is Nolan’s most accessible viewer-friendly film in years and far more appreciable than his last film Tenet which nobody almost understood but everybody praised because it is fashionable to dig Nolan even when you don’t know what the duck he is up to.

Movie exhibitors predict a good growth in footfalls for Oppenheimer during the weekend, while Barbie which has opened impressively is likely to witness a drop in the coming days: it is not what audiences expect it to be.The film’s sly tongue-in-cheek satirical tone would just fly past the average viewer’s intellect.Young viewers are especially miffed. This is not what they expected from Barbie.

Nonetheless, when out together, the collections of Oppenheimer and Barbie would keep the boxoffice jingling until next Friday when Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani makes invades the theatres.

Interestingly Oppenheimer and Barbie have opened better than Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 in some parts of India.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Review of Little Women: Dear Uncle Oscar, this is the best-directed film of 2019
Review of Little Women: Dear Uncle Oscar, this is the best-directed film of 2019
Latest Stories
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie's emotional moment with Atharva 836175
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie’s emotional moment with Atharva
Amazon miniTV’s dance reality show ‘Hip Hop India’, in collaboration with Nissan, break the Guinness World Record for the largest hip-hop performance 836176
Amazon miniTV’s dance reality show ‘Hip Hop India’, in collaboration with Nissan, break the Guinness World Record for the largest hip-hop performance
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan's emotional breakdown 836169
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan’s emotional breakdown
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna and Reyansh’s cozy dance moment 836161
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna and Reyansh’s cozy dance moment
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir expresses his desire 836159
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets thrown out by Malti Devi
" I've always wanted to work with Rajan ji; he's somebody who inspires me" TV star Mohit Malik makes a comeback with Star Plus' show, 'Bateein Kuch Ankahee Si' 836166
” I’ve always wanted to work with Rajan ji; he’s somebody who inspires me” TV star Mohit Malik makes a comeback with Star Plus’ show, ‘Bateein Kuch Ankahee Si’
Read Latest News