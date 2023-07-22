Clash Of The Titans, With A Difference

It is for the first time that that two big Hollywood films Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie , are clashing at the Indian boxoffice.

Friday morning’s verdict on the two films is very positive to positive. Oppenheimer is Nolan’s most accessible viewer-friendly film in years and far more appreciable than his last film Tenet which nobody almost understood but everybody praised because it is fashionable to dig Nolan even when you don’t know what the duck he is up to.

Movie exhibitors predict a good growth in footfalls for Oppenheimer during the weekend, while Barbie which has opened impressively is likely to witness a drop in the coming days: it is not what audiences expect it to be.The film’s sly tongue-in-cheek satirical tone would just fly past the average viewer’s intellect.Young viewers are especially miffed. This is not what they expected from Barbie.

Nonetheless, when out together, the collections of Oppenheimer and Barbie would keep the boxoffice jingling until next Friday when Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani makes invades the theatres.

Interestingly Oppenheimer and Barbie have opened better than Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 in some parts of India.