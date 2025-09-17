Cocktail 2 Shooting Glimpse: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon added colors to the streets of Italy

Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are busy shooting their film Cocktail 2 in the streets of Italy these days. Pictures and videos revealed on social media have further increased the fans’ curiosity. Between the blue sky and the pastel-colored streets, the two stars added more life to the atmosphere with their colorful look.

While Shahid Kapoor appeared to be dashing in jeans, shorts, and a red shirt, Kriti Sanon made the shooting location even more glamorous by wearing a yellow top and tasle skirts. Director Homi Adajania appeared to take command behind the camera, and the entire team was seen immersed in shooting.

Watch here-

The pair of Shahid and Kriti has already got a lot of discussion among the fans, especially after watching their beloved chemistry in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Now seeing both of them in a franchise project like Cocktail 2 will not be less than a treat for the audience.

Not much information about the film has been revealed, but Rashmika Mandana will certainly be seen playing an important role in it. Cocktail 2 is the sequel to the 2012 superhit film Cocktail, with Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. Like that film, this time too, a glimpse of glamor, drama, romance, and an interesting love triangle is expected.

The shooting of this film takes place in the beautiful streets of Sicily, making it clear that Bollywood is once again bringing a romantic and fashionable journey for the audience.

