Conan O’Brien Greets “Bharat Ke Logon Ko Namaskar”: Priyanka Chopra’s Anuja Loses

The biggest awards night in the world- the 97th Academy Awards, took place last night on 2 March 2025, Sunday, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, honoring the creativity in cinema. The evening was hosted by Conan O’Brien, who became the first Oscar host to speak Hindi on stage. He greeted the audience, saying, “Bharat Ke Logon Ko Namaskar,” which undoubtedly turned out to be the highlight of the night, especially for Indians. This event was special for the host, too, as he made his debut as an Oscar host this year.

Oscar host Conan greeted the Indian viewers, expressing his enthusiasm that the audience had a great morning and enjoyed watching the Oscar with their breakfast. As soon as this news broke out on social media, netizens showed their mixed reactions, with many feeling pride for the Indian language while others passed sarcastic comments. Few users claimed that this was an attempt to increase viewership. However, India didn’t win any Oscar this year as Priyanka Chopra’s Anuja lost in the Best Live Action Short Film category to Victoria Warmerdam’s I’m Not a Robot.

Besides that, Sean Baker’s Anora made a huge buzz at the event with five Oscars, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress (Mikey Madison), Best Film Editing, and Best Original Screenplay. Emilia Perez was on top this year in terms of nominations with 13 categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and others. In addition, Adrien Brody won the Best Actor Oscar award for his role as Laszlo Toth in The Brutalist by Brady Corbet. Among several big things, one was that the Oscar went live for the first time on JisHotstar.