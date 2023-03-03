Deepika Padukone is one of the finest and most admired actresses and performing artistes in the global entertainment industry. The diva started her career many years back in the Hindi film fraternity and well, today, given the kind of success and fandom that she’s received in her career till now, we can certainly say for real that she deserves all of it and in the true sense of the term. From doing good quality work in Hindi cinema to eventually also representing Indian cinema abroad as well as working in Hollywood projects, we have seen Deepika Padukone achieve it all in her wonderful and stupendous career. Recently, she was even present at the FIFA World Cup 2023 as a representative of India and we felt super proud of the same, didn’t we?

Well, after all her International acclaim and success, Deepika Padukone has now been named as one of the respected presenters of Oscar 2023. She’s been named alongside some of the other big names like Dwayne Johnson, Jonathan Majors, Troy Kotsur, Glenn Close, and many others.

This is an incredible proud moment for Deepika Padukone fans and all her admirers and well, we wish her good luck for the same.