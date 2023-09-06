Congress Denies Death Rumours Of Kannada Actress Divya Spandana Says, "She Is Absolutely Fine"

Kannada actress Divya Spandana, who turned politician’s death news, made it to the social media trend on Wednesday. But it seems this news is nothing but a misleading piece of information. Several media houses have now rubbished the rumors after the Chairman of Congress denied the death rumors.

Sharing a post on Twitter, KT Lakshmi Kanthan, Chairman of Congress IT Cell, revealed that Divya Spandana is absolutely fine. “Our beloved Former Social Media Chairperson, Ms. @divyaspandana is ABSOLUTELY FINE. Rumors and some TV channel news are 100% WRONG.”

A journalist named Dhanya Rajendra also denied the rumors after finding out the truth herself. She tweeted, “It was really the strangest conversation, kept calling @divyaspandana and she didnt pick first few times and naturally I was panicking. Finally she did and I had to say-I am glad you are alive, She is like who the hell is saying I died! #DivyaSpandana.”

In the other tweet, she said, “Just spoke to @divyaspandana. She is in Geneva, was sleeping peacefully till calls came in. Whoever the irresponsible person was who tweeted this and the news organisations that put it out as news flash, shame on you. #DivyaSpandana.”

Another user clarified that Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife, Spandana, passed away and not Divya Spandana; also asked to avoid posting misleading content.

