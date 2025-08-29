Coolie Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajinikanth’s Film Crosses 271 Cr Mark

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 15: The Rajinikanth-starrer film Coolie holds strong at the box office, earning an impressive amount on the fifteenth day of its release. Although the film experienced a dip in earnings in the second week, it remains strong, earning approximately 2.4 crores on its fifteenth day. Adding the fifteenth-day collection, the total of the film has now crossed the ₹ 271 crore mark.

The new film started off big, earning 65 crores on its opening day. Later, the film earned an impressive 229.65 crore at the box office in the first week of release. In the second week, the film earned approximately 41.85 crores, bringing the total collection to 268.75 crores. And now the film has crossed the 270 crore mark, earning 271.5 crore at the start of the third week. If the film continues to win hearts at the box office at this pace, it is likely to cross the 300 crore mark at the end of the third week.

Coolie has an impressive cast, including Rajinikanth with Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, Aamir Khan, and Pooja Hegde. The film was released in theaters on August 14, 2025, the day before Independence Day, giving the film a good start.

As per the sources, Coolie has emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025, the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, and the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.