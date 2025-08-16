Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2: The Rajinikanth starrer crossed 118.50 Cr in just two days!

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajinikanth’s much-awaited film ‘Coolie’ has made a great start at the box office on Independence Day weekend. The film had a tremendous collection of 65 crores on its first day, in which the Tamil version had the largest share. On the second day of release (15 August, Friday), the film did a business of about 53.50 crores (according to early estimates). In this way, the film’s total collection in two days has reached 118.50 crores in India.

Talking about the starcast of the film, it stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram in important roles. Also, Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde appear in special appearances. Lokesh Kanagaraj directs it, and the film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film, produced by Sun Pictures, has a runtime of about 170 minutes. Its story is about a former coolie union leader who clashes with a dangerous crime syndicate while investigating the death of his friend.

There was a slight drop in the collection on the second day compared to the first day, but due to Independence Day weekend and positive word of mouth, the film is expected to have bigger collections on Saturday and Sunday. Trade experts believe that ‘Coolie’ can break many records in the first weekend.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the Box Office.