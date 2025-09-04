Coolie Box Office Collection Day 21: Rajinikanth’s film touched the figure of 282.45 crores

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 21: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Shruti Haasan starrer Coolie has completed a 21-day journey at the box office. This pan-India film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj earned around one crore on Wednesday, the 21st day of its release. With this, the total net collection of the film has become 282.45 crores.

The film performed brilliantly in the first week and collected 229.65 crores. On Independence Day, it had a historic opening of 65 crores. After this, the film also continued to do excellent business on the weekend.

The film’s collection fell to 41.85 crores in the second week. Although weekdays declined in the third week, the film maintained its hold.

Along with Rajinikanth’s tremendous star power, actors like Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram have strengthened the film. In addition, the cameo entries of Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde surprised the audience.

The story of this 170-minute-long film revolves around a former coolie union leader who investigates the mysterious death of his friend and clashes with a dangerous crime syndicate. The audience likes the mixture of action, emotion, and drama.

Coolie’s worldwide gross collection has reached around 510 crore so far. Of this, 333.35 crore has come from India and 176.65 crore overseas.

Now, all eyes are on whether the film will be able to enter the 300 crore net India club this coming weekend and during the holidays.

