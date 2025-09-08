Coolie Box Office Collection Day 25: Crosses 513.7 crore mark worldwide

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 25: South superstar Rajinikanth’s tremendous star power is once again clearly visible at the box office. His new film has collected 513.7 crore worldwide by the 25th day. The film has so far earned 284.47 crore net and 336.9 crore gross in India, while 176.8 crore collection has come from the overseas market.

According to Sacnilk.com reports, on Day 25, the film recorded a collection of 0.16 crore from Tamil, 0.01 crore from Hindi, 0.05 crore from Telugu and 0.01 crore from Kannada.

Many big stars have appeared in the film along with Rajinikanth, including Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj and Rachita Ram. Apart from this, cameo roles of Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also surprised the audience.

With a runtime of about 170 minutes, the story of this film is based on a former coolie union leader. He investigates the mysterious death of his friend and during this time he encounters a dangerous crime syndicate. The combination of action, emotion and drama in the film is being liked by the audience.

Rajinikanth’s film is proving to be a big hit at the box office. The worldwide figures have already crossed 500 crores and now it remains to be seen how far the film reaches in the coming weeks.

