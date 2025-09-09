Coolie Box Office Collection Day 26: Rajinikanth’s Action Drama Crosses 514 Crore Worldwide

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 26: Rajinikanth’s new action drama film has maintained its hold on the box office even on the 26th day of its release. On 8th September, Monday, i.e., the 26th day, the film earned around 0.11 crore. With this, the film’s India net collection has become 284.57 crore, India gross 337.02 crore, and overseas 177.75 crore. Overall, the film’s worldwide collection has reached 514.77 crore.

A strong combination of action and emotion, along with politics, is seen in the film. With a runtime of around 170 minutes, the story of this film revolves around a former coolie union leader who investigates the mysterious death of his friend. During the investigation, he comes face-to-face with a dangerous crime syndicate.

The biggest strength of the film is its star cast. Along with Rajinikanth, many big stars were seen in it – Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram. At the same time, the surprise cameo entry of Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde further excited the audience.

The audience is very fond of the action, emotion, and drama of the film, which has now earned it a 500 crore club. It remains to be seen how long this film will run at the box office in the coming weeks.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for every new box office update.