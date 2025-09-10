Coolie Box Office Collection Day 27: Rajinikanth’s Action Thriller Crosses 514 Cr Worldwide

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 27: Popular director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film “Coolie” maintained its hold on the box office on the 27th day as well. On Tuesday, the film recorded a collection of 0.11 crore India Net, taking its total India Net to 284.68 crore and India Gross to 337.13 crore. At the same time, adding 177.75 crore from overseas, the film’s Worldwide Collection has reached 514.88 crore.

The film’s biggest strengths have been Rajinikanth’s powerful charisma and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s mass-appeal storytelling. Apart from this, actors like Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan gave depth to the story with their roles—Anirudh Ravichander’s music and Girish Gangadharan’s cinematography grand the film experience.

The story of “Coolie” is about a former coolie union leader (Rajinikanth), who joins a dangerous crime syndicate while investigating the mysterious death of his friend. The film has an interesting mix of action, emotions, and social message, which was well-received by the audience.

The film has performed brilliantly not only in Tamil cinema but also at the entire Indian box office. It has become one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time and is being counted among the blockbuster films of 2025.

It remains to be seen whether the collection of “Coolie” will cross the milestone of 550 crores in the coming days.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates!