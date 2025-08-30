Crew Member of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Film Assaulted, Accused Arrested in Prayagraj

A serious incident occurred on Thornhill Road in Prayagraj during the shooting of Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film, Pati, Patni Aur Woh 2. Some residents allegedly attacked a crew member.

According to the police, the attack took place on Zoheb Solapurwala, the production head of BR Chopra Films. The incident occurred on August 27, and soon after, on August 28, BR Chopra Films’ line producer Saurabh Tiwari filed a complaint at the Civil Lines police station. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered, and the main accused, Meraj Ali, was arrested.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Abhijeet Kumar said that after the incident, the police immediately detained the accused. The incident is being investigated, and what caused it is being ascertained.

After this incident, the film team increased security and vigilance during the shooting. BR Chopra Films also said that it prioritizes its employees’ safety and is taking all legal action in this matter.

This incident shows that sometimes tension can arise between the local people and the film crew during the shooting. The quick action of the police and administration resolved the incident quickly, and the accused was arrested.

Such incidents are rare in the film industry, but they remind us how important security arrangements are during shooting. Now the team needs to ensure that the rest of the shooting is completed safely and without any hindrance.

