Cuba Gooding Jr Settles S*x Abuse For $6 Million

As per the latest update, Cuba Gooding Jr, who was accused of rape a decade ago, made a settlement on Tuesday with the woman who filed the complaint against him in August 2020 with $6 million. The agreement happened just a few minutes before the jury selection started in the Manhattan federal court.

As per the deal, the Oscar-winning Jerry Maguire actor will not reveal the details of the alleged assault aired in the court. Also, the accuser will not be forced to reveal her identity after U.S. District Judge Paul A Crotty stated she couldn’t go to the trial anonymously. In contrast, Cuba Gooding Jr denied the accusation and said that the sex was consensual. At the same time, none of the parties comment on this.

The victim woman sought $6 million in damages in her lawsuit that was filed in 2020. She blamed the actor for persuading her to his hotel room and raping her after meeting at a restaurant in Manhattan. In addition, Cuba Gooding Jr was accused by 30 women of unwanted sex and touching, as per the prosecutors. He has been caught many times for touching women without their consent. And he has been charged for that too. He was also found guilty of allegedly kissing a woman on the lips without her consent in April 2020.

