Danny Masterson from 'That 70s Show' sentenced to prison term of 30 years for rape

In a high-profile case that has captured the nation’s attention, former ‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson has been sentenced to a prison term of 30 years to life for the rape of two women. This landmark decision came from Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo, who handed down the maximum allowable sentence under the law. Masterson, a prominent member of the Church of Scientology, had starred in the popular TV show for eight seasons until 2006.

Masterson’s conviction in May followed a second trial, as a previous jury could not reach a verdict on a charge related to a third woman. He has been in custody since his conviction and will become eligible for parole after serving 25 and a half years behind bars.

The case gained significant notoriety due to allegations that the Church of Scientology played a role in protecting Masterson and intimidating the victims into silence. During the sentencing, both victims, referred to as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, shared their harrowing experiences. Jane Doe 2 expressed forgiveness but also labelled the Church of Scientology as an “enabler and protector” for Masterson, detailing how she faced terrorization and harassment from the church when attempting to report her rape.

Jane Doe 1 revealed that her mother, a Scientologist, disowned her for criticizing the organization during the trial. She accused the Church of Scientology of attempting to silence and intimidate her throughout the case. Leah Remini, a former Scientologist and vocal critic of the organization, stood with Jane Doe 1 in court as she spoke.

The prosecution based its case partially on the involvement of Scientology and claimed that false statements about the Church led to prejudice and bias. The Church of Scientology vehemently denied these allegations, asserting that Masterson’s religious affiliation should not have been a factor in the case and characterizing the proceedings as “an unprecedented violation of the First Amendment.”

Throughout the sentencing, Masterson displayed little emotion as the victims delivered their impact statements, and he chose not to address the court. In response, his defense attorney, Shawn Holley, indicated plans to appeal based on significant errors in the case.

The Deputy District Attorney commended the strength and determination of the victims in their pursuit of justice, and both victims requested that Masterson receive a life sentence, emphasizing the profound impact his actions had on their lives. Masterson’s career had already suffered due to the allegations against him, resulting in his dismissal from the Netflix series “The Ranch.” The case’s outcome represents a significant moment in the #MeToo era, shedding light on the intersection of celebrity, religion, and justice in cases of sexual assault, as mentioned in mint.