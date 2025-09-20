Deepika Padukone Gets Emotional as She Reunites with Shah Rukh Khan for 6th Film King After Exiting Kalki 2989 AD Sequel

Top Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is in the news for two major films. While she was recently reported to be out of the Kalki 2989 AD sequel, she has begun shooting for her next film, King, with Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika shared an emotional post on social media, reminiscing about her 18-year journey with Shah Rukh.

Deepika shared a photo on Instagram in which she is seen holding Shah Rukh’s hand. Along with this photo, she wrote, “During the shooting of Om Shanti Om, Shah Rukh taught me one of the first lessons: what matters more than the success of the film is the experience and the people with whom you make it. I still stand by this lesson, and perhaps that’s why we’re doing our sixth film together.”

Ranveer Singh also commented sweetly on her post, “Best Besties!” Fans are also excited about this Shah Rukh-Deepika pairing. They have previously appeared together in films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathan, and Jawaan.

On the other hand, the makers of Kalki 2989 AD recently issued an official statement confirming Deepika’s exit. The statement said, “After much deliberation, we have decided that Deepika will not be a part of the sequel. A film like this requires a very deep commitment. We wish Deepika all the best for her upcoming projects.” Directed by Nag Ashwin, the first installment of this film, starring stars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, has already grossed 1100 crore.

Now, Deepika Padukone will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. Deepika will soon be seen in Atlee’s film AA22xA6 with South superstar Allu Arjun.

The news that their favorite on-screen pair, Shah Rukh and Deepika, are returning to the big screen is a treat for fans.

