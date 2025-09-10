Deepika Padukone’s Love Language: Bakes a cake for daughter Dua’s 1st birthday

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone celebrated her daughter Dua Padukone Singh’s first birthday in a truly special manner. Dua, who entered the favourite couples in their lives on September 8, 2024, has completed her first year. On this occasion, Deepika baked a delectable chocolate cake for her daughter, embodying her “love language” and sharing a heartwarming glimpse of it on Instagram.

In her post, Deepika expressed her sentiments, stating, “My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter’s first birthday!”. The post received overwhelming love and blessings from fans, who expressed their affection for Dua through comments such as “Lots of love to my li’l Dua” and “A year already?”. Dua: means a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers.” While the couple has nowhere publicly shared Dua’s pictures, they occasionally share glimpses of special moments.

On the professional front, Deepika will be collaborating with Allu Arjun in director Atlee’s sci-fi film. Simultaneously, Ranveer Singh will star in director Aditya Dhar’s film “Dhurandhar,” which will be released on December 5, 2025.

Deepika and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in 2018 and shared their daughter’s name with the world on Diwali last year. Ranveer explained the significance of Dua’s name, explaining, “

