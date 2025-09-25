Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 13: Crosses 64.84 Cr in India

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 13: The Japanese anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—Infinity Castle has maintained its hold in India. On Wednesday, the 13th day of its release, the film collected approximately 0.64 crore, bringing its total India net collection to 64.84 crore.

The film had a strong opening in its first weekend. The film grossed 12.85 crore on the first day, rising to 13.10 crore on the second day and 13.85 crore on the third day, Sunday. The film’s net collection reached 39.8 crore in the first three days.

Following this, there was a decline on Monday, with the film earning 3.9 crore. It earned four crore on Tuesday, 3.05 crore on Wednesday, and 2.65 crore on Thursday, bringing the total first-week collection to 53.4 crore.

In the second week, the film added 1.75 crore on Friday, 3.3 crore on Saturday, four crore on Sunday, 0.8 crore on Monday, 0.95 crore on Tuesday, and 0.64 crore on Wednesday.

The Hindi and English versions of the film have performed well in India, particularly in the Hindi belt, and the film has received a better-than-expected response.

Infinity Castle has done tremendous business worldwide, not just in India. According to reports, the film’s India gross has surpassed 76 crore, while overseas earnings have brought in approximately 2875 crore. The film’s worldwide collection has reached 49 billion, reflecting its immense popularity.

The film is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and Hikaru Kondo and produced by Sony Pictures Networks, Toho Pictures, Crunchyroll, Shueisha, and Aniplex. The superb animation, powerful fight sequences, and emotional storyline have captivated audiences.

The success of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is a prime example of the ever-growing anime culture in India. It remains to be seen how the film performs in its third weekend.

