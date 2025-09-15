Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 3: Crosses 41 Cr India Net

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 3: Japanese anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle has registered a strong opening weekend at the Indian box office. The film collected a net of 13.25 crore on the first day, i.e., Friday. On Saturday’s second day, the film maintained a stable hold and again earned 13.25 crore. On Sunday, showing growth, the film did a business of 14.5 crore. In this way, the total net collection of the film has reached 41 crore in just three days.

The bulk of the film’s earnings in India came from the Japanese version, which contributed 22.5 crore. The English dub earned 8.25 crore and the Hindi version 9.05 crore. The Telugu and Tamil dubs also made a significant contribution.

Infinity Castle has also made a splash at the worldwide box office. The film’s India gross in three days was 50 crore, while its overseas gross was 2170 crore. Overall, the film has earned 4135 crore globally, proving the growing popularity of anime films.

The film is based on the “Infinity Castle” arc of the famous manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. It is directed by Harou Sotozaki and produced by Ufotable. It is a direct sequel to the fourth season of the anime TV series and continues the story of the earlier Mugen Train (2020) and other feature-length compilations. It stars famous voice actors like Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kitō, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, and Hiro Shimono in pivotal roles.

The craze for anime movies is constantly growing in India, and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has further cemented it. With a three-day collection of 41 crore and a spectacular box office collection of 4135 crore worldwide, the film is on its way to create more big records in the coming weeks.

