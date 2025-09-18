Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 6: Crosses 51.20 Cr India Net

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 6: Japanese anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle performed well on the first weekend at the Indian box office. The film took a strong opening of 13.25 crores on Friday. The collection remained stable at 13.25 crores on Saturday as well. With a slight growth on Sunday, the film did a business of 14.5 crores. The total net collection of three days had become 41 crores.

The film’s earnings declined on Monday, the fourth day, when it collected 3.9 crores, and on Tuesday, when it collected four crores. Now on Wednesday, 3.50 crores. Thus, the total six-day India net collection of Infinity Castle has reached 51.20 crores.

If we look at the languages, the Japanese version has contributed the most, earning more than 30 crores. The English and Hindi versions have also earned well together, and the film has received a better response than expected, especially from the Hindi belt.

Infinity Castle has created a stir worldwide. In just six days, the film’s India gross has been 58 crores, while 2285 crores have been earned overseas. Thus, the film’s global collection has now reached 4300 crores. This figure proves how much craze the Demon Slayer series has worldwide.

The film is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and Hikaru Kondo and produced by Sony Pictures Networks, Toho Pictures, Crunchyroll, Shueisha, and Aniplex. Its brilliant animation, amazing fight sequences, and emotional storyline have kept the audience hooked.

Anime culture is growing rapidly in India, and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s success is a great example. Now, how long the film will run at the box office over the coming weekend remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!