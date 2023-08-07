ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Devi had two holes in her heart: Bipasha Basu opens up about her daughter's health struggle

Bipasha Basu opened up about the challenges they faced when they discovered that Devi had two holes in her heart, requiring critical surgery.

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Aug,2023 15:20:56
Devi had two holes in her heart: Bipasha Basu opens up about her daughter's health struggle 841109

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu recently shared the inspiring journey of her daughter, Devi, who was born with a congenital heart condition. As per reports in Indian Express, the doting mother opened up about the challenges they faced when they discovered that Devi had two holes in her heart, requiring critical surgery.

Bipasha, in an interaction with actor Neha Dhupia on Instagram Live said, “Our journey has been very different from any normal mother-father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that…I got to know on the third day of my having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I’ll not share this, but I’m sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers… ”

Further, Bipasha shared how she prepared herself for the surgery while expressing that Karan was not initially ready. “The first five months have been very difficult for us. But Devi has been fabulous from day one. We were told that every month, we have to do a scan to know if it’s healing on its own. But with the kind of large hole that she had, we were told that it was doubtful, you will have to go through surgery. And the surgery is best done, when the child is three-months-old.”

She further added, “I remember the third month when we went for the scan, I pretty much did all the research, met surgeons, had been to hospitals, spoken to doctors, and I was kind of ready, Karan was not ready. I knew that she had to be okay and I knew that she will be okay. And she is okay now. But the tough decision was to get your child operated at the right place and at the right time.”

Bipasha also told Neha that Devi was in surgery for six hours, adding, that she “didn’t sleep for 40 days and 40 nights. I am not lying. I swear on God”.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
First Look Of Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's Daughter Devi Revealed, Celebs Awestruck 794415
First Look Of Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover’s Daughter Devi Revealed, Celebs Awestruck
Throwback Video: Sonam Kapoor Gets Trolled For Dance Performance At IIFA 2009 792390
Throwback Video: Sonam Kapoor Gets Trolled For Dance Performance At IIFA 2009
Epitome of Fitness; Shilpa Shetty To Malaika Arora 775728
Epitome of Fitness; Shilpa Shetty To Malaika Arora
Karan Singh Grover celebrates birthday with wife Bipasha Basu and daughter Devi, check photos 776797
Karan Singh Grover celebrates birthday with wife Bipasha Basu and daughter Devi, check photos
Throwback: Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Take Their Monkey Love To London; Watch! 774968
Throwback: Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Take Their Monkey Love To London; Watch!
Bipasha Basu Shares A Cute Picture With Her Daughter Devi As She Turns 3 Months Old 771393
Bipasha Basu Shares A Cute Picture With Her Daughter Devi As She Turns 3 Months Old
Latest Stories
Get ready to relish a glimpse of the world of 'Kushi' with its grand trailer launch on the 9th August 841100
Get ready to relish a glimpse of the world of ‘Kushi’ with its grand trailer launch on the 9th August
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie adorns the bomb 841093
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie adorns the bomb
Rajan Shahi and Sooraj Barjatya’s Supremacy! 841103
Rajan Shahi and Sooraj Barjatya’s Supremacy!
Exclusive: Deepshikha Nagpal and Gaurav Sharma bag Rrahul Mevawala’s web series Forever 841098
Exclusive: Deepshikha Nagpal and Gaurav Sharma bag Rrahul Mevawala’s web series Forever
Auto Draft 841095
The Rambunctious Romantic: Ranveer ‘Rocky’ Randhawa
Kartik Aaryan Is The Brand Ambassador For A Leading Condom Brand 841088
Kartik Aaryan Is The Brand Ambassador For A Leading Condom Brand
Read Latest News