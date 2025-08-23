Dhumketu Box Office Collection Day 9: Dev–Subhashree’s spy thriller did a business of 5.77 crores

Dhumketu Box Office Collection Day 9: The romantic spy thriller Dhumketu, directed by Kaushik Ganguly, is continuously maintaining its hold at the box office. This much-awaited film of Dev and Shubhashree Ganguly has done a business of 5.77 crores in India net till the 9th day. The gross and worldwide collection of the film has reached 6.46 crores.

According to the initial figures of Saccanilk.com, the film had an opening of 1.11 crores on the first day of its release. On the 9th day, Friday, August 22, the film earned around 0.25 crores. In this way, the total net collection of Dhumketu has now become 5.77 crores. Worldwide and India grossed a combined 6.46 crores.

The film stars actors like Rudranil Ghosh and Chiranjit Chakraborty in important roles along with Dev and Shubhashree Ganguly. Apart from this, the audience also gets to see a special cameo of Pranab Chatterjee. Cinematography is done by Sumik Haldar while music is given by Anupam Roy and Indradeep Dasgupta.

The story revolves around a tea estate manager from North Sikkim, who struggles with family responsibilities and a financial crisis after losing his job. This thriller, full of espionage and romance, also gives an emotional touch to the audience, which makes it more special.

Released on August 14, Dhumketu is getting a good response from word-of-mouth. Trade experts believe that if this trend continues, the film can easily join the 10 crore club in the coming days.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.