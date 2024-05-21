Did you know young Hrithik Roshan would come to give scripts on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Koyla’ sets? Pradeep Rawat REVEALS

Koyla is still remembered as one of the iconic films in Bollywood, and to a large extent, propelled Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom apart from his on-screen image of being a romantic hero. The film was helmed by Rakesh Roshan, and it also starred Kajol and Amrish Puri in lead roles.

However, this was also the film where a young Hrithik Roshan would be on the sets of the film and even did assistant director duties. Actor Pradeep Rawat, best known for his role in Ghajini, recently spoke with Siddharth Kannan and went on to talk about several instances which included Roshan and Khan.

Rawat revealed how when he, who played the role of a police commissioner in the film, was working on it – he would have his room next to veteran actor and comedian, Johnny Lever. He said how at that time, Roshan would come to give the script to Lever every evening. Talking about Rakesh Roshan then, Rawat mentioned how Rakesh Roshan would host happening parties and even take them to discotheques.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, Rawat observed him and how he had never seen an actor who smoked as much as he did. But he also said that he was in awe of Khan’s dedication and hard work. Koyla continues to be loved even today and was the highest-grossing film of 1997.