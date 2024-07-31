Director Indrasis Acharya Returns to Corporate Job Due to Financial Security Concerns

Renowned Bengali film director Indrasis Acharya has made a surprising decision to return to his corporate job, leaving the film industry shocked. After a two-year break, during which he focused on filmmaking, Indrashis has rejoined an IT company, citing financial security concerns as the primary reason.

In an exclusive interview with Anandabazar Online, Indrashis revealed that he faced numerous challenges while making new films in the last two years, mainly due to financial constraints. Despite his best efforts, he needed help to secure stable funding for his projects, leading him to reconsider his priorities.

Indrasis, who had previously worked in a multinational company, quit his job in January 2022 to focus on directing. However, after a frustrating two-year period, he has returned to his old profession. He clarified that his decision does not reflect the Bengali film industry but rather a personal choice driven by financial necessity.

The news has sparked mixed reactions from fans and netizens, with some expressing disappointment and others understanding Indrashis’ predicament. Despite this setback, Indrashis remains committed to his craft and hopes to continue making films in the future. He is currently focused on completing the shooting of his film “Gajoner Dhulobali” and preparing for the release of his new film “Goodbye Mountain”later this year.

Indrasis’s story poignantly reminds us of the financial struggles faced by many creatives in the industry. While his return to corporate life may be seen as a temporary setback, his passion for filmmaking remains unwavering. Fans and well-wishers eagerly await his future projects, hoping that he will soon return to the director’s chair.

Indrasis Acharya’s decision to return to his corporate job highlights the harsh realities of the film industry. Financial security concerns have forced him to step back despite his talent and dedication. However, his commitment to filmmaking remains strong, and fans can expect to see more of his work in the future