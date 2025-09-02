Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) Drops 27 Kg To Portray MMA Fighter In The Smashing Machine

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised fans with a dramatic physical transformation for his latest role in the upcoming biopic The Smashing Machine. To accurately depict the former MMA fighter Mark Kerr, the 53-year-old actor shed almost 27 kilograms—an extreme departure from his usual musclebound physique.

The movie, which focuses on Kerr’s life and challenges both in and outside the ring, is scheduled for release on October 3, 2025. The social media reaction to Johnson’s lean new physique was polarising. While some of his fans expressed concern over his well-being, many admired his determination and the significant precautions he took to play the part.

Johnson’s raw and powerful acting performance was met with an emotional 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival premiere. The videos captured him as he struggled to hold back tears, soaking in the crowd’s overwhelming appreciation, the same people he had portrayed with deep emotional intensity.

The Rock was seen in tears whilst receiving a 15 minute standing ovation for his new movie ‘The Smashing Machine.’ pic.twitter.com/ng2fv9CX27 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 1, 2025

Johnson has previously starred in action-oriented blockbusters, so his role here indicates an evolution in his career. This opportunity allowed him to shed the typecasting tendencies of Hollywood and explore a more nuanced and vulnerable aspect of acting. Notably, this step aligns with the evolution he is experiencing both as an artist and as a human being.

The Smashing Machine, directed by Benny Safdie, offers an unfiltered and raw glimpse into the life of a fighter and the private struggles he faces. Johnson’s change is more than just physical—it is a bold change that marks the depth of his interest in telling stories beyond the mere box office wins.

Mark your calendars, as fans of Johnson’s work will be able to witness this new phase when the film premieres in October 2025.