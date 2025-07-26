E! News Cancelled As Linear TV Show, Will Continue As Digital Brand

After more than three decades on air, E! News is coming to an end as a nightly television program. The entertainment-news show will officially air its final episode on September 25, marking the end of an era that began with its debut in 1991. The decision comes as part of a major corporate restructuring at NBCUniversal.

While the show had taken a two-year break during the COVID-19 pandemic, it returned in recent years to continue covering celebrity news, entertainment, and pop culture. Now, E! News will shift its focus entirely to digital platforms. According to insiders, employees were informed of the cancellation on the morning of the announcement. Tonight’s broadcast will be a repeat, with new episodes resuming next week until the final air date.

The cancellation is linked to NBCUniversal’s move to split its operations. The new entity, Versant (formerly referred to as SpinCo), will take over several cable networks and digital brands, including E!, USA Network, Syfy, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, and Golf Channel. Digital platforms like Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, and Golf Now are also part of Versant.

Some E! News correspondents may join Versant in roles that are still being finalized. Versant will be led by CEO Mark Lazarus, CFO/COO Anand Kini, and Chairman David Novak.

Despite the end of E! News on television, the E! channel will continue airing original content like Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind and upcoming series Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane and E!’s Dirty Rotten Scandals. E! also remains a destination for red carpet coverage, including the annual Critics Choice Awards.