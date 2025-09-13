Ek Chatur Naar Box Office Collection Day 1: Divya Khossla Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh’s film earned 50 Lakhs on the first day

Ek Chatur Naar Box Office Collection Day 1: Released on 12 September 2025, this black comedy thriller film recorded 22.74% Hindi occupancy at the all-India level. The film collected 0.50 crores on the first day, 12th September. There was a slow start in the morning shows, but a slight improvement in the evening and night shows. Still, the number of viewers in big cities and multiplexes was not as expected.

Ek Chatur Naar means “a clever woman,” and the film’s narrative is based on this tone. The story revolves around a small-town woman who looks innocent from the outside but is very sharp-minded from the inside. Her journey swings between comedy and thrill, and her cleverness is tested at every opportunity.

Divya Khossla Kumar can be seen in a new avatar in this film. Her character is not only glamorous but also full of shades. Neil Nitin Mukesh has also strengthened the story with his screen presence. The chemistry between the two is an attractive part of the film.

The film is directed by Umesh Shukla, who is known for films like OMG: Oh My God! He has also tried to add comedy and a dark twist. Sameer Arya’s cinematography and Amar Mohile’s background score give a stylish touch to the film. At the same time, the songs of Vayu and Abhijeet Shrivastava match the theme of the film.

The first day collection was not very impressive, but trade experts believe that due to the film’s unique storyline and word of mouth, some growth can be seen on Saturday and Sunday. The film can especially appeal to urban youth and multiplex audiences.

Ek Chatur Naar has made a mediocre start at the box office, but the script and performances can make it different. It will be interesting to see over the weekend how fast the film can pick up and whether it will successfully draw the audience to the theaters based on its content.

