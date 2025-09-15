Ek Chatur Naar Box Office Collection Day 3: Film Crosses 2.18 Crore in Opening Weekend

Ek Chatur Naar Box Office Collection Day 3: Umesh Shukla’s directorial black comedy thriller Ek Chatur Naar performed well at the box office in its first weekend. According to Sacnilk.com, on Friday, the film earned 0.6 crore. On Saturday, it saw a jump, and the collection reached 0.8 crore. According to initial estimates, the film did a business of 0.78 crore on Sunday. Thus, the film’s total earnings in three days were 2.18 crore.

The film’s All India Hindi occupancy on Sunday was around 30.79%, which shows that the audience’s response in multiplex cities has been slightly better. However, so far, the film’s performance has been limited to word-of-mouth and a limited audience.

The story of Ek Chatur Naar is set in the backdrop of a small town, where a simple-looking woman outsmarts everyone with her cleverness. Full of dark humor and twists, the chemistry of Divya Khossla Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh is grabbing the audience’s attention in this film.

The film is produced by Merry Go Round Studios and presented by T-Series. Chaaya Kadam, Sushant Singh, Rajneesh Duggal, and Zakir Hussain play important roles in it.

How the film’s collection graph remains in the coming days will largely depend on word-of-mouth. If there is stability in the mid-week, the film can achieve a respectable total figure by the second weekend.

