Ekka Box Office Collection Day 24: Yuvrajkumar’s Film Earns 9.63 Cr India Nett

Ekka Box Office Collection Day 24: The Kannada film Ekka has collected 9.63 crore India nett in 24 days at the box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the film, which was released on July 18, 2025, had an opening of 1.45 crore on the first day (Friday). On Sunday, August 10th, the 24th day of the film, it collected 0.07 crores.

The film’s total india net collection is 9.63 crores, while its worldwide gross collection is around 11.25 crores.

Ekka is directed by Rohit Padki, who wrote the story and screenplay along with Vikram Hathwar. It is produced under the banner of PRK Productions, Jayanna Films, and KRG Studios. The film stars Yuvrajkumar, the grandson of superstar Dr. Rajkumar, in the lead role. Sanjana Anand, Sampada Huliwana, Atul Kulkarni, Aditya, and Shruti also play important roles.

Satya Hegde does the film’s cinematography, and Deepu S. Kumar edits it. Charan Raj composed the music, which perfectly matches the mood and action scenes of the film.

The story of Ekka is about an ordinary young man who embarks on a journey full of action and emotion due to circumstances. An attempt has been made to show the right balance of drama, emotion, and action in the film, which both critics and audiences praise.

Although the film’s earnings have declined on weekdays, it is expected to earn well again in the coming weekend. Soon, it can join the 10 crore club. Yuvrajkumar’s fan following and the film’s content can make it a long-distance horse.

