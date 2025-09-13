Eklavya Sood Exclusive: On The Bengal Files, his debut journey, and plans

Director Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Bengal Files is currently in the news. The film tried to bring a difficult chapter of history on screen and gave new faces to the industry. One of those faces is Eklavya Sood, who has debuted on the big screen with this film. After theatre, indie films, and a long struggle, he finally got this big break. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, Eklavya opened up about his journey, family reaction, and plans.

Eklavya says he did not expect such a response at all. “I honestly wasn’t prepared for the love the film has received. I knew we were telling an important story, but how people have connected emotionally and historically has been overwhelming. As a debutant, I couldn’t have asked for a better launch,” he said. What makes him happiest is that the audience greatly embraced his character, Amarjeet,

His family’s emotions at the film’s screening were also very special. “The premiere of The Bengal Files was the very first premiere my family ever attended. During the interval, my father approached me and hugged me for five minutes in front of everyone. He wept, and seeing him, I cried too. It was a moment I’ll never forget,” he recalled. The film was even more personal for his mother, who is a Kashmiri Pandit.

Working with director Vivek Agnihotri was also a learning experience for Eklavya. “It was surreal, humbling, and one of the greatest learning experiences of my life. He expects his actors to become their characters, nothing less truly… That intensity has truly made me a better actor,” he shared.

Regarding his performance, he believes that honesty is the most important. “For me, it all comes down to honesty. Amarjeet isn’t just a character—he represents resilience, pain, and conviction. I didn’t want to ‘perform’ him; I wanted to live him. And I think audiences can sense that,” Eklavya said.

Eklavya also recalled his struggles. Starting with theatre, working as an assistant director, making his indie film Trek to Neverland, and giving continuous auditions, he finally got this opportunity. “There were moments when I almost gave up… Just three days later, I signed The Bengal Files. So yes, it’s been full of ups and downs, but I wouldn’t change a thing,” he said.

In terms of the future, Eklavya wants to work with many directors and actors. “I’d love to work with directors like Imtiaz Ali, Shoojit Sircar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, Anurag Kashyap, and Neeraj Ghaywan… As for actors, Ranbir Kapoor, Fahadh Faasil, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh,” he said.

He is currently enjoying the success of The Bengal Files. “Alongside acting, I’ve been developing a couple of scripts… Hopefully, a love story next, to heal from all the trauma Amarjeet left me with,” Eklavya said with a smile.

In this way, Eklavya Sood’s story is not just a debut but a glimpse of a journey filled with passion, struggle, and truth.

