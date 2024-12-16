Elli AvrRam To Make Marathi Film Debut With ‘Ilu Ilu 1998’, Checkout Release Date, First Poster And More

Good news for Elli Avram’s fans as the actress announced her Marathi film debut on her social media today. The well known actress in Bollywood has worked in several films, like Goodbye, Fraud Saiyaan, Malang and others. Now the actress is all set to make her debut in the Marathi film industry and revealing this news in her caption, the actress wrote, “EXCITED to announce my debut in Marathi Cinema.”

Further, Elli revealed the release date of her upcoming film and shared highlighted the first poster of the film, “Here’s the first Glipms of llu llu 1998! In Cinema from 31st January 2025.” In the poster, Elli can be seen posing on a scooter hinting at her powerful role. Wearing a pink saree with a white blouse, she looked gorgeous. Her half-secured hairstyle with minimal makeup complemented her appearance. Flashing her beautiful smile, Elli anticipated her fans for what’s coming more.

Reacting to the good news, Mrunal Thakur in the comments said, “Kitti Sundar.” Upon this Elli expressed her feelings and said, “@mrunalthakur Aayee Thank you beautiful Mruuu!! Hope you’ll approve of my Marathi I’ve spoken.” Mrunal wished the actress well and commented, “@elliavrram im sure youve nailed it.”

‘Ilu Ilu 1998’ is directed by Ajinkyaa Phalke and produced by Balasaheb Phalke and Hindavi Phalke. The film also stars Nishant Bhavsar, Shrikant Yadav and many others.