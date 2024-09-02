‘Emergency’ release gets postponed; CBFC demand more cuts

Coming in as a shocker, the release of Emergency has officially been postponed indefinitely. There are multiple reasons being cited but mainly, the situation stands as to how the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are demanding more cuts and censors in the film, especially in connection to portrayal of the Sikh community in one of the scenes and also, related to Indira Gandhi’s assassination.

For the unknown, when the trailer had released, it created a huge uproar in Punjab, and now, the film is yet to obtain a censor certificate from the censor board.

The film’s team wasn’t willing to make cuts that affect its flow and storyline but the board wants to keep in check the sentiments of the community.

Earlier, the Shiromani Akali Dal sent a legal notice to the Board seeking to stop the release of the film, claiming it may “incite communal tensions” and “spread misinformation”.

“Such depictions are not only misleading but also deeply offensive and damaging to the social fabric of Punjab and the entire nation. It is apparent that Ranaut has chosen the subject of the Emergency not to make a genuine political or historical statement against Congress, but rather to target the Sikh community,” read the notice sent on August 27.

“There is pressure on us to not show the assassination of Mrs Gandhi, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and the Punjab riots. I don’t know what we will show then…” said Kangana Ranaut on X, formerly Twitter.

“This is unbelievable time for me and I am very sorry for this state of things in this country,” she had said.