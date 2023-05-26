Exclusive: Atul Srivastava bags Swara Bhaskar starrer Mrs. Falani

Atul Srivastava, who has enthralled audiences in movies like Stree, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., will be seen in Swara Bhaskar starrer film Mrs. Falani

Veteran actor Atul Srivastava, who has enthralled audiences in movies like Stree, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., is all set to entertain the masses in a new movie. As per a reliable source, the actor will be seen in Swara Bhaskar starrer film Mrs. Falani.

The film is based on eight different stories. In recent times, wherein actors struggle to ace even a single look in the film efficaciously, Swara shall be pulling off eight different characters belonging from different regions, speaking different dialects, sporting different attires in one single movie.

Swara will be in the role of a home-maker representing different states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab apart from others. The film has been produced by Three Arrows and Sita Films, and the makers will soon announce the release date of the film.

The muhurt shot of the film was held in the city of Raipur in Chattisgarh. During the muhurat of the film the lead actor of the film Swara Bhaskar, director Manish Kishore, Ejaaz Thebar (Mayor of Raipur) and Gaurav Dwivedi (advisor to Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel) were also present.

We reached out to Atul but did not get revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh shares a glimpse amidst preps for her IIFA performance- and she proves she can look good in anything

Also Read: Sagar Wahi aka Ruhan Enters The Star Plus Show Faltu, Will Ruhaan’s Entry Hamper The Equation Of Faltu and Ayaan?