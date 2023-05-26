ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Exclusive: Atul Srivastava bags Swara Bhaskar starrer Mrs. Falani

Atul Srivastava, who has enthralled audiences in movies like Stree, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., will be seen in Swara Bhaskar starrer film Mrs. Falani

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 May,2023 16:43:33
Exclusive: Atul Srivastava bags Swara Bhaskar starrer Mrs. Falani

Veteran actor Atul Srivastava, who has enthralled audiences in movies like Stree, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., is all set to entertain the masses in a new movie. As per a reliable source, the actor will be seen in Swara Bhaskar starrer film Mrs. Falani.

The film is based on eight different stories. In recent times, wherein actors struggle to ace even a single look in the film efficaciously, Swara shall be pulling off eight different characters belonging from different regions, speaking different dialects, sporting different attires in one single movie.

Swara will be in the role of a home-maker representing different states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab apart from others. The film has been produced by Three Arrows and Sita Films, and the makers will soon announce the release date of the film.

The muhurt shot of the film was held in the city of Raipur in Chattisgarh. During the muhurat of the film the lead actor of the film Swara Bhaskar, director Manish Kishore, Ejaaz Thebar (Mayor of Raipur) and Gaurav Dwivedi (advisor to Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel) were also present.

We reached out to Atul but did not get revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh shares a glimpse amidst preps for her IIFA performance- and she proves she can look good in anything

Also Read: Sagar Wahi aka Ruhan Enters The Star Plus Show Faltu, Will Ruhaan’s Entry Hamper The Equation Of Faltu and Ayaan?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Swara-Fahad’s Wedding Invite Is A Work Of Art
Swara-Fahad’s Wedding Invite Is A Work Of Art
Arth Remake Shelved
Arth Remake Shelved
Review Of Jahaan Chaar Yaar: A Well-Intended Sisterly Bro-mance
Review Of Jahaan Chaar Yaar: A Well-Intended Sisterly Bro-mance
Swara Bhaskar Takes A Dig At A Troll Saying, Amber Heard Deserves To Be Assaulted: Read
Swara Bhaskar Takes A Dig At A Troll Saying, Amber Heard Deserves To Be Assaulted: Read
Best Movies To Watch With Your Girl Gang: From Veere Di Wedding To Queen
Best Movies To Watch With Your Girl Gang: From Veere Di Wedding To Queen
From Ranvir Shorey To Sanjay Mishra: Here Are 10 Underrated Actors Of Bollywood!
From Ranvir Shorey To Sanjay Mishra: Here Are 10 Underrated Actors Of Bollywood!
Latest Stories
As an actor, maintaining healthy skin and keeping body hydrated is paramount to me: Ashi Singh
As an actor, maintaining healthy skin and keeping body hydrated is paramount to me: Ashi Singh
Mouni Roy Personifies Royalty In Black Sharara Set, Disha Patani Comments ‘So Beautiful’
Mouni Roy Personifies Royalty In Black Sharara Set, Disha Patani Comments ‘So Beautiful’
Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi's fancy earrings magic (trending pics alert)
Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi's fancy earrings magic (trending pics alert)
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde in sky-blue saree ensembles, a visual delight
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde in sky-blue saree ensembles, a visual delight
Imlie fame Karan Vohra and wife Bella to welcome twins
Imlie fame Karan Vohra and wife Bella to welcome twins
Sagar Wahi aka Ruhan Enters The Star Plus Show Faltu, Will Ruhaan's Entry Hamper The Equation Of Faltu and Ayaan?
Sagar Wahi aka Ruhan Enters The Star Plus Show Faltu, Will Ruhaan's Entry Hamper The Equation Of Faltu and Ayaan?
Read Latest News