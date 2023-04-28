Exclusive: Brijendra Kala in Vaani Kapoor starrer Sarvagunn Sampanna

Brijendra Kala, the talented actor, who is known for his work in projects like Jab We Met, Mithya, Agneepath, Paan Singh Tomar, Ankhon Dekhi, PK, Tubelight, and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, is all set to entertain in a new movie

As per a credible source, Brijendra will be a part of Vaani Kapoor starrer Sarvagunn Sampanna. Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films will produce the upcoming movie. The women-centric film is set in the 90s and will see Vaani Kapoor play the role of a porn star look-alike.

Sarvagunn Sampanna marks the directorial debut of Sonali Rattan, wife of filmmaker Kunal Deshmukh. Sonali has previously assisted her husband on films like Jannat, Tum Mile, Raja Natwarlal, and Shiddat.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Ishwak Singh, Geeta Tyagi, and Raghubir Yadav being part of the film.

We buzzed the actor but did not get revert.

