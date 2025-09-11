Exclusive: Child actor Riyansh Dabhi to feature in Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4

Child actor Riyansh Dabhi, who was earlier seen in Imlie on Star Plus, will play an integral role in the fourth instalment of the comedy franchise Dhamaal. Yes, Riyansh will be a part of the cast of Dhamaal 4, directed by Inda Kumar. The film stars a stellar cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ravi Kishan, etc. The film is slated for an Eid 2026 release.

Post the shoot wrap-up, Ajay Devgn shared many posters which gave a hint at the characters and the story premise. In these, Ajay Devgn is shown as a news anchor who has lost control, Ritesh Deshmukh is seen in a mischievous style as always, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey are unable to stop laughing, and Sanjay Mishra is creating an atmosphere with his unique comic style.

We at IWMBuzz.com have this exclusive news of Riyansh being a part of the cast of Dhamaal 4.

As per a reliable source, “Riyansh was scheduled to do the titular role of Ganesh in Peninsula Pictures’ Ganesh Kartikeya for Sony SAB. However, when he got the big offer of sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn and Co. for Dhamaal 4, he opted for the big screen presence.”

As per reports in the media, Riyansh has been replaced by Aayudh Bhanushali in the role of Ganesh.

We buzzed Riyansh’s father Vikram Dabhi, but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.