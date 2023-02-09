Talented lad Gaurav Kamble, who has entertained the masses with his exceptional acting chops in projects like Laakhon Mein Ek, Johnny Jumper and Kaun Pravin Tambe?, is all set to charm his fans in a movie.

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that actor Gaurav will be part of Radhika Madan’s next feature film, titled “Rumi Ki Sharafat”. The upcoming movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

It is directed by noted ad filmmaker Prashant Bhagya. The plot details and other cast members are yet to be announced.

We buzzed the actor but did not get revert.

