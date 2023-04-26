Exclusive: Geeta Tyagi bags Vaani Kapoor starrer Sarvagunn Sampanna

Geeta Tyagi, the talented actress, who entertained the masses in projects like Doli Armaano Ki, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Balika Vadhu, and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, has bagged a new movie. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that he will be a part of a social-comedy film titled Sarvagunn Sampanna for Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

The women-centric film is set in the 90s and will see Vaani Kapoor play the role of a porn star look-alike. Sarvagunn Sampanna marks the directorial debut of Sonali Rattan, wife of filmmaker Kunal Deshmukh. Sonali has previously assisted her husband on films like Jannat, Tum Mile, Raja Natwarlal, and Shiddat.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Ishwak Singh and Raghubir Yadav being part of the film.

We buzzed the actress but could not get through for a comment.

