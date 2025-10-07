Exclusive: Hardika Sharma to play the lead role in the adventurous children’s film Take 2

Popular child actor Hardika Sharma, who is known for her portrayals in projects A Thursday, Murder Mubarak, Chhorii 2, Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper, Call Me Bae, Hungama 2 etc, has recently shot for an interesting adventurous children’s film titled ‘Take 2’. The film is produced by School Cinema, a pioneering initiative whose work has received widespread acclaim, winning various awards, including seven National Awards.

Take 2 is written by Swagata Saikia and Sushant Shukla, both seasoned advertising writers with extensive experience in storytelling for brands and audiences alike. The film is directed by Sushant Shukla, who has previously written acclaimed series such as Abhay and Kaun. He is also the recipient of the prestigious Sammy Award for his innovative work in digital campaigns.

Hardika plays the role of Shilvi, who is the protagonist and central character in the film.

Determined to bring her dream project, Green Guardians: Battle for Tomorrow, to life, Shilvi embarks on a quest to find the perfect crew. Along the way, she discovers that true success comes not just from ambition, but from the power of working together.

We buzzed Hardika Sharma, but did not get through to her.

With its heartwarming mix of creativity, friendship, and fun, Take 2 is designed to inspire children while entertaining them, reminding young audiences everywhere that collaboration is the true key to turning big dreams into reality.

