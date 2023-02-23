Jaihind Kumar, the talented star, who is known for his work in projects like Bole Chudiyan, Payback, Shiksha Mandal and Laal Rang, has bagged a new film. As per a credible source, the actor has been roped in for an upcoming film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai.

Written by Deepak Kingrani, the film is directed by Apoorva Singh Karki. The producers are Vinod Bhanushali, Suparn S Verma, and Zee Studios. Bandaa has been shot in Mumbai and Jodhpur. Talented actor Manoj Bajpayee will be seen playing the lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Adrija Sinha, Priyanka Setia and Krishna Bisht being part of the project.

We buzzed Jaihind but did not get revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.