Exclusive: Kumud Mishra bags Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film Nakhrewali

Talented actor Kumud Mishra, who has delivered stellar performances in movies like Badlapur, Airlift, Sultan, Rockstar, and Raanjhanaa, has bagged a new film. According to a credible source, Kumud will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film, Nakhrewali.

As per reports in the media, Aanand L Rai will launch Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava with a film titled Nakhrewali. Ansh Duggal is a rising star in the modeling world and has already walked the ramp for renowned designer Manish Malhotra, while Pragati Srivastava has previously acted in several Telugu movies.

The movie is said to be a quirky drama and will see the debutants romantically paired opposite each other. While the plot and other details have been kept under wraps at this moment, sources say it’s an entertaining social subject laced with humor that conveys a profound message in a very non-preachy way.

Rahul Shanklya, who has assisted Aanand on his movies like the Tanu Weds Manu series, Raanjhanaa, and Zero, has been handed over the directorial reins of this project. Rahul has previously directed 2018’s comedy-drama, Meri Nimmo, which is about an eight-year-old boy who falls in love with a 24-year-old woman.

We buzzed Kumud but could not get a revert.

