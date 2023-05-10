ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Namik Paul joins Vaani Kapoor in Sarvagunn Sampanna

Namik Paul, who is currently playing the lead role of Shiv Dhoopar in Zee TV’s latest offering Lag Ja Gale, to be a part of Vaani Kapoor starrer Sarvagunn Sampanna

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 May,2023 12:28:18
Handsome hunk Namik Paul is one of the leading television actors. The star, who rose to fame with Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, is currently playing the lead role of Shiv Dhoopar in Zee TV’s latest offering Lag Ja Gale. IWMBuzz.com has now exclusively learnt that the actor will be a part of the film Sarvagunn Sampanna. Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films will produce the upcoming movie.

The women-centric film is set in the 90s and will see Vaani Kapoor play the role of a porn star look-alike. Sarvagunn Sampanna marks the directorial debut of Sonali Rattan, wife of filmmaker Kunal Deshmukh. Sonali has previously assisted her husband on films like Jannat, Tum Mile, Raja Natwarlal, and Shiddat.

The film also marks a new beginning for Vaani Kapoor as it’s her first solo-lead film since her Bollywood debut in 2013. The actress is excited to begin this new journey and has already started preparing to get into the skin of her character.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source, “Dinesh Vijan is making a high-concept, progressive film about a small-town girl who looks like a popular porn star. It’s a special project that brings to light a very important message while entertaining the audience with its quirky storyline. Vaani plays a strong, bold, dignified woman fighting for her integrity, exposing the poor mentality of the Indian patriarchal society all along,”

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Ishwak Singh, Shweta Pasricha, Brijendra Kala, Geeta Tyagi, Prayrak Mehta, and Raghubir Yadav being part of the film.

We buzzed Namik but did not get revert.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

