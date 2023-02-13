Actor Priyanshu Chatterjee who recently shot for the web series of Cinnamon Media and Artworks, Path aur Jugnu is presently busy shooting for the upcoming Vidhu Vinod Chopra film. Yes, ace film maker Vidhu Vinod Chopra who is known for films like 3 Idiots, Munnabhai franchise, is presently working on a film titled 12th Fail.

12th Fail will be directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and will feature Vikrant Massey in the lead role. Maruti Nandan Pachauri is the Production Manager of the film. It is reportedly a text-to-screen adaptation of author Anurag Pathak’s bestseller of the same name. The book which is inspired by true events revolves around the story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, a village boy from an impoverished background who fails in his 12th standard exams. Yet with his passion, he becomes an IPS officer.

We now hear of Priyanshu shooting for the film in a crucial role.

