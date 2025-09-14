Exclusive: Sandipta Sen Speaks On Feminism, Says Girls Are Always Judged Unfairly

Bengali actress Sandipta Sen is all set for her Hindi TV debut with the new StarPlus show Sampoorna. As the actress steps into a new character whose story revolves around a woman, in an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, Sandipta opened up on the topic of feminism and shared her opinions on it.

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz journalist Sweta Gupta, actress Sandipta Sen shared her excitement for the new show. She also emphasized that the new role is challenging for her, but she chose this project due to its compelling storyline, the unique character of Mitti, and the significance of Mitti’s story.

As the new show revolves mostly around women, when the actress was asked about feminism, Sandipta said, “I believe in equality, but even in 2025, we have to say what it’s about girls. And the blame game keeps happening; girls are always judged, and they are blamed. So, even in 2025, why is it like that?”

Further, she emphasizes, “Even in 2025, we have to make a story that explains who is right and who is wrong, also what’s true and what’s not. Why does one have to say so much? So that’s a very sad thing for all of us that in society there is still something like this. But I’m hopeful that eventually everyone will understand.

Sandipta Sen also shared interesting details about the shoot of her new show, learning Hindi, and more. You can check out the YouTube link below.

Check here –

Sandipta Sen is winning hearts with her appearance in the newly launched show Sampoorna, starring Ahem Sharma opposite her. The show also stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Riya Kapoor.