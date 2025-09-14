Exclusive: Shantanu Maheshwari Shares His Love Life Experience Says, “It Has Been Very Beautiful”

Shantanu Maheshwari is a charming boy who is currently winning hearts with his new film ‘Love In Vietnam’ alongside the very popular Avneet Kaur. As the name suggests, the new film is based on love, and now the actor, in an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, shared his love life experiences, revealing how it has been for him in real life.

When the IWMBuzz journalist Komal Vishwakarma asked Shantanu about his love life experience, the actor said, “It has been very beautiful and that’s the reason I have been able to understand love in a better manner.”

Adding to his experience in love on-screen, Shantanu said, “On-screen also I have played love in different ways and have understood it because of the directors, creators.”

Mentioning his new film Love In Vietnam, he said, “Here there is an intensity, there is this ‘Shiddat Wali Mohabbat’ so there are chances people might say in today’s time no one does that I know and we are sure about it that we will find audience because they believe it and they want it old school romance.”

Watch here-

Shantanu Maheshwari’s new film Love In Vietnam was released in theaters on Friday, September 12. The film also casts Avneet Kaur, Kha Ngan, and Gulshan Grover. The film is based on the Turkish novel Madonna in a Fur Coat. It is also the first film produced by two countries, India and Vietnam.